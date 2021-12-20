Washington State Patrol responds to 12 crashes in the Tri-Cities Monday morning

by Neil Fischer

Washington State Patrol

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to 12 crashes Monday morning after snow fell throughout the night and into the morning causing slick road conditions throughout the region.

Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says the main cause for the crashes was drivers going too fast for the conditions.

Washington State Patrol responded to a crash on I-82 south of Kennewick around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle went off the interstate and into the median.

#MondayMorning #Snow We are already dealing with multiple collisions in the Yakima Valley and Tri-City area. Speed too fast for weather/roadway conditions is the #1 cause for these crashes so far…. pic.twitter.com/WbhL29WhIK — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 20, 2021

Trooper Thorson says drivers should reduce their speed in these conditions.

The Washington State Patrol responded to 10 other collisions throughout Walla Walla and Yakima. Four were reported in Yakima, and six were reported in Walla Walla.

Snow plows were out early Monday morning to treat the roads in Kennewick.

Snow plows are out on the roads in the Tri-Cities. Giving another road condition update at 6:30 on #GMNW #wawx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/iVzdDSJ4yO — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) December 20, 2021

Roads throughout the Tri-Cities continue to be slick due to the snow. Use caution when heading out the door on Monday.

