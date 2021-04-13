Washington state proposal targets Boeing plant’s pollution

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Boeing will spend millions of dollars and decades cleaning up pollutants that have seeped into the soil and groundwater beneath one of their plants in Washington state, a state-mandated draft proposal said.

TCE, or Trichloroethylene, is one of many pollutants that have been found in groundwater near Boeing’s Everett, Washington, plant, the Daily Herald reported Sunday.

TCE is a solvent that is used to degrease metal parts and is a carcinogen to humans. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in 2016 that TCE can also affect fetus development, irritate the respiratory system and cause light-headedness, drowsiness and headaches.

