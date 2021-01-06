Washington state representatives respond to U.S. Capitol riots

Andrew Harnik People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Amongst the elected officials evacuated from the U.S. Capitol building include those who represent the state of Washington. Many of these officials have taken to social media to let their feelings be known.

Rep. Dan Newhouse of the 4th congressional district, which includes the Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding areas, tweeted his condemnation of today’s events.

I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021

Washington Senator Patty Murray has held office in the state since 1989. Murray was Washington’s first female senator and has worn many hats including that of the dean of Washington’s congressional delegation. She confirmed the safety of herself and her staff via social media:

In response to questions about my safety: I'm safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 6, 2021

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who has served Washington’s 7th congressional district, says she was one of the 12 representatives who were in the gallery above the House floor. She says she had to put on a gas mask and remain on the ground until guided to an exit. Here’s her thread of tweets:

We will get through this because we are strong and resilient. Stay calm, we will too, and justice and peace will prevail. We WILL preserve and protect our democracy. I promise you that. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who was set to object to the Electoral College certification today, condemned these riots on Twitter. She represents Washington’s 5th congressional district.

Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 6, 2021

Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington’s 6th congressional district is safe but disappointed in today’s riots:

This is not how our system works. We don’t get bullied by angry people who lost elections. This will not get in the way of the will of the voters. — Rep. Derek Kilmer (@RepDerekKilmer) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland, who was the Mayor of Tacoma from 2010 to 2018, represents Washington’s 10th congressional district. She made an appearance on the ABC Special Report that’s live on KAPP-KVEW once in a secure, private location.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I am sheltering in place within the Capitol complex and am grateful to the brave men and women officers protecting us and our democracy. — Marilyn Strickland (@StricklandforWA) January 6, 2021

Representing Washington’s 8th congressional district, Democrat Kim Schrier also confirmed that she is safe via social media.

Thank you to everyone asking about my safety. I am safe. I am VERY worried about the state of our country, and flabbergasted that our president has not put a stop to this. I am also worried about the health and safety of the Capitol Police, and thank them for their service. — Rep. Kim Schrier (@RepKimSchrier) January 6, 2021

A spokesperson for U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell confirms that the Senator and her team are safe following today’s events. Senator Cantwell will issue a full statement later today.

This is a developing story. Responses to today’s events will be added as they’re gathered.

