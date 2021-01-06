Washington state representatives respond to U.S. Capitol riots
WASHINGTON D.C. — Amongst the elected officials evacuated from the U.S. Capitol building include those who represent the state of Washington. Many of these officials have taken to social media to let their feelings be known.
Rep. Dan Newhouse of the 4th congressional district, which includes the Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding areas, tweeted his condemnation of today’s events.
Washington Senator Patty Murray has held office in the state since 1989. Murray was Washington’s first female senator and has worn many hats including that of the dean of Washington’s congressional delegation. She confirmed the safety of herself and her staff via social media:
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who has served Washington’s 7th congressional district, says she was one of the 12 representatives who were in the gallery above the House floor. She says she had to put on a gas mask and remain on the ground until guided to an exit. Here’s her thread of tweets:
Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who was set to object to the Electoral College certification today, condemned these riots on Twitter. She represents Washington’s 5th congressional district.
Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington’s 6th congressional district is safe but disappointed in today’s riots:
U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland, who was the Mayor of Tacoma from 2010 to 2018, represents Washington’s 10th congressional district. She made an appearance on the ABC Special Report that’s live on KAPP-KVEW once in a secure, private location.
Representing Washington’s 8th congressional district, Democrat Kim Schrier also confirmed that she is safe via social media.
A spokesperson for U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell confirms that the Senator and her team are safe following today’s events. Senator Cantwell will issue a full statement later today.
This is a developing story. Responses to today’s events will be added as they’re gathered.
