Washington State Sheriffs vow to uphold the Second Amendment

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Washington State Sheriffs Association

LACEY, Wash. — The Washington State Sheriff’s Association banded together to sign and release a statement signifying that they will uphold the constitutional right to bear arms that is protected by the Second Amendment.

The letter, which is dated as of July 15, was signed by 37 of Washington state’s 39 county sheriffs excluding Mitzi Johanknecht of King County and Interim Sheriff John Gese of Kitsap County. The sheriffs say that this statement was released due to a growing concern over the protection of constitutional rights.

Washington’s sheriffs reaffirmed their oath to “support, obey, and defend” the United States Constitution; reaffirming their commitment to defend the constitutional rights of all Washingtonians. This includes the Second Amendment, which they went on to highlight in detail.

Importantly, the Second Amendment of our divinely inspired Constitution cearly states … “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infrgined.” We heareby recognize a singificant principle underlying the Second Amendment: the right to keep and bear arms is indispensable to the existence of free people.

RELATED: Idaho governor signs bill to halt Biden moves on gun laws

The Sheriffs went on to individually and collectively reiterate their pledge to protect and uphold the Second Amendment. They closed the letter with the following remark — A reflection of their duty to uphold the rights of the communities they serve.

We understand tthe destructive influences currently existing in our country will only relent when women and men everywhere genuinely care for each other. We must rely on Providence and care deeply about preserving the Constitution and its freedoms in roder to be a strong and prosperous people.

This letter comes as the Biden Administration takes steps toward strengthening the country’s gun control laws following an uptick in mass shootings across the country over the last several years.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.