Washington state sets voter-turnout record in 2020 General Election

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is pictured.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state’s Secretary of State certified the 2020 General Election today. More Washingtonians voted in this election than ever before, according to the release.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman certified that 4,116,894 Washingtonians voted in the 2020 elections, setting a new record in the process. 84.14 percent of 4,892,871 registered voters in Washington state made their voices heard.

However, this rate still falls short of the 84.61 percent of registered voters that cast ballots in 2008.

RELATED: Pendleton Mayor asks City Council to reconsider Confederate street names

“Throughout this election season, voters were energized, engaged, and eager to make their voices heard,” said Wyman. “The nearly 4.2 million people who cast their ballots felt empowered to exercise their right to vote, and have a say in their future and the future of our country.”

The state worked diligently to register as many voters as possible. According to the release, more than 55,000 Washingtonians registered to vote in the two weeks leading up to Election Day.

Washington is one of the states that allowed same-day voter registration. This accounted for roughly 11,000 voters, or 20 percent of the ballots cast.

“Our 39 county election officials worked tirelessly to process and count more ballots than this state has ever seen,” Wyman said. “We believe this election’s success is also due to our strong relationships with the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, U.S. Postal Service, and Washington National Guard that helped secure our elections and earn voter confidence.”

RELATED: Voter turnout in Washington hit 84.1%, just shy of record