Washington surpasses 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Department of Health has reported that the state has over 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There has been a total of 87,930 tests and 491 deaths.

On January 21, 2020, the CDC and Washington State Department of Health announced the first case of COVID-19 in the United States in Washington State.

There are 764 of the 10,224 confirmed cases do not have an assigned county.

