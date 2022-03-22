Washington survey shows 10th graders faced significant mental health challenges in 2021

by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Results from Washington state’s Healthy Youth Survey (HYS) for 2021 showed that 10th-grade students dealt with mental health struggles in year two of the pandemic. However, in the face of adversity, fewer turned to substances to cope.

According to results from the survey, 7-in-10 10th-grade participants said they were feeling nervous, anxious, on edge, or weren’t able to control their worrying in 2021. Certain student populations—particularly those identifying as female, LGBTQ+, coming from lower-income families, and those with disabilities—were more likely to be affected.

More than a third of 10th-grade participants from Washington reported feeling sad or hopeless in the last 12 months with one-fifth of them reporting they seriously considered attempting suicide in that year.

Furthermore, 16% reported making a suicide plan in the past year with half of them reporting they attempted to commit suicide.

“Reports of our children suffering with mental health issues are a worrisome public health concern,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “Mental health is a part of our children’s overall health and well-being. It is imperative that we all continue to work together to fully support the whole child by providing information and access to behavioral health resources to youth and the trusted adults in their lives.”

Even with this being the case, 7-in-10 high school sophomores reported feeling moderate-to-high hope with meaningful goals and pathways to achieve them.

“There is no doubt that the past two years have been challenging for our young people,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “Despite the uncertainty of the evolving pandemic, families, educators, and schools have worked hard to support our students, maintain hope, and build resiliency.”

Despite the harsh circumstances, more students reported that using substances like alcohol, marijuana and tobacco was a risk to their health than in 2018. As a result, fewer students reported using these substances than in the survey three years earlier.

Among 10th graders, vaping is down 21%, alcohol use is down 19%, and marijuana use is down 18% from 2018. Only 2% of the survey participants in 10th grade reported smoking cigarettes within 30 days of taking the survey.

“It’s encouraging to see these low rates of substance use reported this year,” said Health Care Authority Director Sue Birch. “We know preventing youth from using substances, especially at early ages, can support healthier brain development and contribute to school success and overall improved adolescent health outcomes. This is positive news and we do hope to see lower rates continue in future surveys; however, we are aware there was a very different environment the last two years due to the pandemic.”

The following resources were outlined by the Healthy Youth Survey for students who need them:

Living through a pandemic will take its toll on anyone, but it has posed a different kind of struggle for American students. Sometimes, simply letting your child know that you are there for them can make a big difference.

Parents can make a difference by checking in on their child’s mental health, making sure they know they are loved and supported, and providing resources when necessary.

The HYS is conducted through a collaborative effort by the following Washington state agencies: Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Department of Health, Health Care Authority (Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery), and the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

