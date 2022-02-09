Washington to lift outdoor mask rule as health leaders re-evaluate mandates for schools, indoors

by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the state’s mask mandate for outdoor gatherings of 500 or more people will be lifted next week as health leaders re-evaluate the requirements for indoor settings and schools.

According to the Governor, that outdoor mask rule will be phased out on Friday, February 18. This decision has come after the state’s tremendous COVID-19 surge backed by the Omicron variant plummets.

“This wave has gone up like a rocket and will go down like a rock,” Inslee said.

Inslee added that it’s not a matter of “if” the state will lift its mandate, but a matter of “when” it will be lifted. These decisions are being made based on weekly updates to the state’s data regarding coronavirus rates.

“We don’t want to say that you can go maskless tomorrow,” Inslee said. “We are not eliminating it today… What we are suggesting is to have a plan so that people can make their own decisions moving forward.

Additionally, the state will remove its pause on non-essential surgeries beginning on February 17, 2021.

While the state’s rules regarding masking will shift in the coming weeks and months, Governor Inslee does not plan to infringe on the decisions of local jurisdictions. That being said, he would be “surprised” to see any local or county health jurisdiction instill its own outdoor mask requirements.

He added that he has no control over the implementation of federal masking rules such as those imposed at airports and planes.

All of these decisions are based on data from Washington epidemiologists who are working diligently to track the Omicron variant and all COVID-19 case rates in the Evergreen State.

