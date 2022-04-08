Washington truckers can make up to $110,000 working for Walmart

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Walmart is raising its wages for the national superstore’s truck fleet with some positions starting at $110,000 per year. A portion of those jobs will be available in the state of Washington.

According to a spokesperson from Walmart, these raises will empower the company to provide stable trucking jobs with high income that can grow over time based on an employee’s tenure with the company and location.

Roughly 200 full-time trucking jobs will become available in the state of Washington, according to an official spokesperson for Walmart.

On top of base increases for many truck driver positions, a new fleet development program has been initiated to train the next generation of Walmart drivers. Certain members of the fleet development team will also be eligible to receive their commercial driver’s license for free to become Walmart employees.

Company representatives believe this is the best way to meet its all-time demand from consumers across the country while enhancing its hiring power

“I can’t imagine driving anywhere else,” said Walmart Private Fleet Driver Allyson Hay. “Walmart drivers take a lot of pride in delivering for millions of people every day. You know you’re making a big impact in peoples’ lives and helping them live better, and that’s a special feeling.”

If you are interested in learning more, you can click here for Walmart’s full details on the program and higher wages.

