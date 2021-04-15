Vaccines open to all Washingtonians as health officials warn of 4th wave

The Associated Press by The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s Secretary of Health said a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations suggest Washington is entering into a 4th wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday, around 1.5 million residents will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as the state opened eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

“We’re concerned that we’re starting to see potentially the beginning of a 4th wave,” Dr. Umair Shah said during a press briefing Wednesday. “It’s hard to know but we really recognize that whatever progress we have made from the third wave appears to have plateaued and we’re moving in a direction that’s concerning to us.”

Dr. Shah said this increasing trend is happening in the “majority” of counties statewide, KOMO-TV reported.

