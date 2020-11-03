LIST: Washington voting centers and Oregon drop box locations

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On the day before Election Day, it’s important to ensure your vote gets counted if you haven’t turned in your ballot yet.

Washington voters can mail ballots as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3. You can register to vote and vote in person on Election Day at a voting center.

FULL LIST: Washington Drop Boxes and Voting Centers

Oregon ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Oregonians cannot vote in person or mail ballots at this point, you must use an official drop box.

Umatilla County drop boxes:

Pendleton Courthouse – 216 SE 4th. St.

Athena City Hall – 302 E Currant St.

Echo City Hall – 20 S. Bonanza St. Echo

Hermiston City Hall – 180 NE 2nd St.

Milton-Freewater City Hall – 722 S Main St.

Nixy’Aawii Governance Center – 46411 Ti’Mine Way, Pendleton

Pilot Rock City Hall – 144 N Alder Pl.

Stanfield City Hall – 106 S. Main St.

Umatilla City Hall – 700 6th St.

Morrow County drop boxes:

Boardman – 101 NW Boardman Ave.

Irrigon – 205 NE 3rd St.

Ione – Spring St. in front of the turn to 3rd St.

Lexington – 365 West Hwy 74

Heppner – Bartholomew Building parking lot

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of drop-box ballots arriving at once, results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Numbers will fluctuate in the days after Nov. 3. Results posted Tuesday night or Wednesday morning will be initial results and will change as more and more ballots are counted.

Although news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede in the days ahead, such announcements will be made based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon.