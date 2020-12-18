What is Washington watching on TV during the holiday season?

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ah yes, the holiday season! It’s the perfect time for people throughout Washington to cozy up in front of the television with loved ones and take in some holiday classics. So what are Washingtonians watching around the holidays?

A recent study conducted by USDish.com suggests that Washingtonians have clear favorites on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

According to the study, Washington’s most popular television show on Christmas is The Office. From 2005-2013, The Office popularized the ‘mockumentary’ by following the wacky on-goings at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, PA.

Starring Steve Carrell, Jon Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer, The Office had a resurgence when a new generation of fans discovered the show on Netflix.

The Office might lead in Washington, but it’s the runner-up to a staple of American television, The Simpsons, around Christmas.

While 16 states had The Office ranked as the No. 1 show of the season, 21 states watch The Simpsons on the holiday. It certainly helps that the first full episode of the series entitled “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” which aired on December 17, 1989, is Christmas-themed.

On Thanksgiving, Washington joins 25 other states in watching the popular television series Friends, which follows a cast of six main characters as their lives progress in the heart of Manhattan. It just so happens that the single most popular episode of television on Thanksgiving is Season two, Episode eight of Friends entitled “The One With the List.”

This trend continues on New Year’s Eve with 25 states, including Washington, having Friends as its most-watched television show on the holiday. Friends has three of the top four episodes watched on the holiday, but the No. 1 most-watched TV episode on New Year’s Eve is Season eight, Episode 20 of Seinfeld: “The Millennium.”

With the pandemic looming over this holiday season, plenty of families throughout Washington will be watching television together at home this year. What will you be watching?

