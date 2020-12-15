‘Washington will be an anti-racist state’: Gov. proposes $365M to help communities of color

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday a $365 million equity policy package for the upcoming 2021 legislative session.

“I firmly believe Washington will be an anti-racist state, and I will be taking actions that hold our state to that commitment,” Inslee said during a press conference Monday. “We need our policies and budget to reflect our dedication toward disrupting the harmful systemic cycle of racism and inequity.”

“One of the things we can do is make a firm statement. We intend to do so by supporting legislation to make Juneteenth an official legal holiday in the state of Washington,” said the governor, adding that observing June 19 as a holiday will recognize the significance of America’s history of slavery.

“What I’m bringing about is racial reconciliation,” said State Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Tacoma), a champion of the legislation. “I believe all of Washington should celebrate the end of an atrocity that we had in this country — of slavery.”

Gov. Inslee also proposed $2.5 million to fund the state’s new Equity Office created by the legislature to monitor state agencies’ progress on inclusion plans.

“The data tells us over and over again that we aren’t serving the most vulnerable and the most marginalized communities well enough,” said State Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-Seatac). “This office will bring expertise and accountability to these efforts.”

Gov. Inslee also pledged millions to help communities of color through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen Black, Indigenous and other people of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 because of longstanding racial gaps all of which have as a root cause — racism,” he said. “This upcoming session, I will also recommend an additional $10 million for the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund.”

The additional $10 million will bring the fund to $72.6 million to allow more immigrant workers to stay home when they’re sick.

The proposed policies also support an Office of Independent Investigations to look over police use-of-force cases and back a move to ban insurance companies from using credit scores.

“The proposed investments follow an unprecedented year that exposed the inequities that communities of color have faced for generations,” the governor wrote in a news release. “These proposals showcase Washington’s commitment to not just changing policies affecting these communities but investing in them as well.”