Washington Wine Fundraiser goes virtual amid COVID-19, benefiting Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care

PROSSER, Wash. — For many years, the Winemakers Loft in Prosser has hosted a fundraiser benefiting Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care. This year, they’re not letting a pandemic stop them from helping this local non-profit.

Coyote Canyon Winery, Martinez & Martinez Wines, McKinley Springs Winery and Gingko Forest Winery are moving the 2020 Pre-Barrel Bash fundraiser online with virtual winery tours and a behind-the-scenes look at Washington Wine Country. It will be held via Zoom on Saturday, April 18 from 3 – 5 p.m.

The event is free but they’re accepting donations directly to Heartlinks or you can purchase wine packages and a percentage of sales will be donated. Custom Bottling and Filtering will be matching funds up to $5,000 and their goal is to raise $10,000.

Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care is a non-proft organization that’s been around for the past 42 years helping adults and children that are facing terminal or life-altering illnesses throughout Yakima and Benton County. They help around 1,000 people and families each year providing services like nursing and social work support, spiritual services, assistance with every day needs and grief support for families.

The money raised from the fundraiser will go towards their new telehealth programs and personal protective equipment to continue care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelby Moore, executive director of Heartlinks, says, “a huge portion of the people we serve are low income so a lot of them don’t have Internet, and a lot of them don’t have computers or any resources so we’ve been equipping them with what they need so that they can still get care and service. We’re still visiting patients pretty regularly, we are just fully donning every bit of PPE that we can possibly can get our hands on.”

You can register for the event online at HeartlinksHospice.org. They will send out a Zoom invite link to participants 24 hours prior to the event.

