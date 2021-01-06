Washingtonians can now remotely testify before state legislature

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – With the first Washington State Legislative Session just days away, the House and Senate have opened up a way for all residents to be involved. Getting to Olympia, to testify about a bill or initiative, may not be feasible for everyone. Especially with a pandemic or pass closures, but now you can testify virtually.

“These are the laws that are gonna govern us, and it’s really important to have our voices heard,” Jason Mercier said

Mercier, a the Government Reform Director for the Washington Policy Center in Tri-Cities said there’s a lot riding on the upcoming session. Bills up for vote include reopening metrics, environmental policy and income tax.

“We’re gonna be having debates about the governor’s emergency powers, should there be reforms to that to bring the legislature back into these conversations? There’s an income tax on the table that’s been proposed by the governor in his budget. What does the legislature do on COVID relief?” he said.

In the past, people have been able to remotely testify from central locations like Columbia Basin College. Now, you can sign up to testify from home, or even submit a written testimony.

“You have up until an hour before the hearing starts to sign in. A lot of people are gonna be taking advantage of this so time will be limited. Just because you’ve signed in doesn’t mean you’re going to testify,” Jason explained.

A head’s up, if you testify over Zoom video, you will be recorded and live streamed.

“You know you do wanna have a little bit of decorum in how you’re presenting yourself to not only lawmakers, but it’s important to remember that these hearings are gonna be live streamed by TVW. This really is a great opportunity for us and we need to prove that we deserve this going forward; so once the pandemic is long behind us, legislature continues to provide remote testimony especially for those of us on the east side of the state,” Jason said.

The session starts on January 11th, you can learn more about committee schedules here.

