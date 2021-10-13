Washington’s border with Canada will re-open in November

by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — After a 19-month freeze caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. formally announced that it will re-open its borders to nonessential travel for fully vaccinated individuals starting next month. That means travelers will be allowed to enter and exit Washington state through Canada for business, travel, and personal matters.

Governor Jay Inslee has continually pushed for the borders to be re-opened so that communities like those of Point Roberts can freely move between the two countries, as is necessary to maintain the status quo.

Similar restrictions are set to be loosened for those traveling via aircraft around the same time that the United States re-opens its borders to foreign nationals on the ground. Meanwhile, Canada already began allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country starting in mid-August.

“Washingtonians have long been ready to welcome back Canadians traveling by land. I am pleased to hear from reports out of our nation’s capital this may finally happen in early November,” Gov Inslee said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. “The local economies of border communities in Washington and other states are connected to our friends across the border, and their recovery from the pandemic has been delayed by the border closure.”

Inslee was amongst the politicians on both sides of the aisle who urged the Biden Administration to re-open the border. Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, said that this decision aligns with new travel protocols set to be released in November.

“Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy,” Secretary Mayorkas said. “We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”

The Department of Homeland Security will require all individuals traveling into or out of the U.S. at the borders and/or via ferry to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by January 2022.

