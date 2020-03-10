Washington’s Lottery announces top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington’s Lottery has made a list of the top 10 “luckiest retailers” — or stores that sold the most “big wins” — in the Tri-Cities in 2019.

The lottery considers a “big win” a ticket worth $10,000 or more.

The Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Road in West Richland was named the luckiest store in the region with nine big wins.

Here is the full list:

9 big wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Road in West Richland

7 big wins: Tri Cities Minit Mart at 1400 W 27th Ave in Kennewick

6 big wins: Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way in Richland (Also tied for second place in 2018 with 7 big wins)

5 big wins: Bye Pass Food Mart at 2201 Stevens Drive in Richland

4 big wins: Lucky Food Mart at 22 Goethals Drive in Richland

4 big wins: Fred Meyer at 101 Wellsian Way in Richland

4 big wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4905 N Road 68 in Pasco (Earned first place in 2018 with 20 Big Wins)

4 big wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1410 W 27th Ave in Kennewick

4 big wins: Winco Foods at 4602 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick

4 big wins: Albertsons at 5204 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick (Also tied for fifth place in 2018 with 4 big wins)

Fred Meyer in Puyallup was named luckiest retailer in the state, with 17 big wins. It lies in the South Puget Sound region, which is the Luckiest Region with 124 total big wins.

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its luckiest retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington.

