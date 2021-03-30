Washington’s Phase Finder tool is being discontinued

OLYMPIA, Wash. — For months, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has relied on the Phase Finder tool to help concerned citizens find out if they’re eligible to be vaccinated. With most of the state moving into the next tier of COVID-19 vaccinations, including an estimated 5 million Washingtonians, state leaders are doing away with the Phase Finder tool.

On March 31, the Phase Finder tool will officially be discontinued, according to officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District and the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Local leaders advise anyone seeking information about their vaccine eligibility to check DOH’s prioritization guidance webpage here. This page provides a variety of resources that will help Washington residents figure out when they will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Washington state leaders are pushing people toward the newly updated Vaccine Locator tool. After today — March 30, 2021, anyone who visits the Prep Mod website will automatically be redirected to the Vaccine Locator page. On this page, Washingtonians can find vaccination locations near them.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, appointments are still available at the Benton County Fairgrounds through the end of its week on April 3.

Starting Wednesday, eligibility will be extended to those 16 and older with two or more comorbidities, anyone between the ages of 60 and 64, and workers age 16 and older who work in restaurants, manufacturing and construction. In addition, those living in congregate settings like correctional facilities or group homes for disabilities, or those experiencing homeless will now also be eligible for a vaccine.

