Waste Management asks residents to place carts out early to keep workers safe

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Officials with Waste Management are asking Kennewick and Benton County customers to help keep their drivers safe by placing their carts out early.

According to a news release, “WM is starting collection routes early to allow drivers to finish their routes in time to avoid the most intense heat of the day.”

Residents are asked to place their carts at the curb by 5:30 am on their regular collection day, or preferably the night before, on any day forecasted to be over 100 degrees, the release said.

