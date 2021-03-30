WATCH: ‘American Idol’ contestants shine in final round of Showstopper Performances

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Another riveting season of the hit television program ‘American Idol‘ is underway and in Monday night’s episode, the panel of judges was asked to narrow its massive roster of performers down to just 24 contestants. You can watch ‘American Idol’ on KAPP-KVEW on Sunday and Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. PST.

Warning: If you don’t want any details from the most recent ‘American Idol’ episode that aired on Monday, March 29, 2021 spoiled, don’t read any further.

Each contestant was asked to participate in the Showstopper Performances, in which the roster of 64 singers is narrowed down by 62.5% to just 24 performers. With that being the case, many fan favorites gave their all to meet the expectations of the audience and impress the esteemed panelists including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Some performances stood out more than others, but each of the contestants put their own flair on beloved songs. The incredibly successful and talented judges have made their determinations — Here are three of the most noteworthy performances from the most recent episode of ‘American Idol!’

Powerful! Grace Kinstler Belts Demi Lovato; Dedicates Performance To Her Father

Amazing! Willie Spence Stuns Judges With Beyoncé Song

Top-Knot-Wearing Colin Jamieson Gives Us A Top-(K)notch Showstopper Performance!

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: Washington Secretary of Health says “Everyone 16+ will be eligible for the Vaccine by May 1”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.