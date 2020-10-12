WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings began Monday morning and will continue over the next few mornings.
Judge Barrett is expected to be present at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions. There is also a Thursday session. Each session starts at 6 a.m. PST and is expected to last several hours with occasional breaks. Watch live here:
At her confirmation hearing Monday, the nominee declared that Americans deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets the Constitution and laws “as they are written.”
The Republican-led Senate charged ahead to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with President Trump’s pick, aiming to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.
