WATCH: Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court expected soon despite opposition from WA, OR senators

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate is planning to vote Monday evening on the nomination of federal appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The vote is expected to take place at approximately 4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch the vote live here.

On Monday, Washington Senator Patty Murray (D) explained why she would be voting against Barrett’s confirmation.

“We should not be voting on this lifetime appointment while the American people themselves are in the middle of voting — of telling us how they want this country’s future to look,” the senator explained. “Judge Barrett clearly fits the same mold as the more than 200 partisan judges Senate Republicans have fast-tracked onto the federal bench — who are anti-health care and anti-abortion, but pro-big business and pro-wealthy special interests.”

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell (D) had this to say:

“The truth of the matter is the majority of Americans support a woman’s right to choose. The majority of states support a woman’s right to choose in what their public believes,” Cantwell said. “It is a minority, and a minority on this floor, who does not support that and would love to have a judicial process that shortcuts active debate about the issues of what are in the mainstream views of Americans.”

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley (D) said, “It’s all a part of the plan to rig our system for the privileged and the powerful.”

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D) said, “If Judge Barrett is confirmed and does what Donald Trump has repeatedly said he requires of a nominee – help him throw out the Affordable Care Act — here’s what happens: tens of millions of Americans will suddenly lose their health care during a pandemic.”

The Senate is expected to confirm Barrett to the high court. Justice Clarence Thomas is scheduled to swear in Barrett tonight during a ceremony at the White House, an official said.