WATCH: Biden Town Hall Thursday at 5 pm (+ President Trump’s Town Hall from Sept.)

PHILADELPHIA — A month after hosting a town hall with President Donald Trump, ABC News will host a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. You can watch it Thursday, October 15 at 5 p.m. PST on KAPP-KVEW and via livestream here:

The live primetime event will be moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The event will adhere to state and local health and safety guidelines.

Biden agreed to the ABC News town hall after the second presidential debate, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, was canceled last Friday after President Donald Trump said he would not participate in a virtual format.

Another debate between President Trump and Biden is still set for Thursday, October 22; ABC News is set to begin coverage at 5 p.m. with the debate starting at 6 p.m.