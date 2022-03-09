WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Benton County Corporal pulling man from burning SUV wreck

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage of a heroic act from one of their own who pulled an unconscious man from a burning car on Monday morning.

The video, which was published on the BCSO Facebook page on Wednesday morning, can be viewed below.

Please be advised that the following clip is not suitable for all audiences:

Authorities say that Corporal JP Benitez was patrolling around 9:15 a.m. on March 7, 2022, when he stumbled upon a burning car in a parking lot near US 395 and W. Clearwater Ave.

As the video shows, Corporal Benitez wasted no time—exiting his vehicle and running at the burning vehicle to search for anyone still inside. The SUV was heavily involved with smoke and flames, which burst toward him as he opened the car door from the inside and attempted to pry an unconscious man out.

After retreating from the flames for all but five seconds, he ran back to the burning vehicle and pulled the male victim out of his vehicle by the hood of his sweatshirt.

Someone nearby ran up and helped to carry the man to a safe distance from the car fire so that medics could begin administering life-saving measures to ensure the victim would survive.

He was cleared at the scene of the incident, but authorities brought him into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It was later revealed by Kennewick Police that authorities have reason to believe this man overdosed and crashed into a van in that parking lot.

