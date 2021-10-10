WATCH: Driver rams several cars to avoid arrest in Kennewick

by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Take a good look at the video here. Maybe you can help police catch the suspected drugged driver who put a lot of people in danger Saturday in the Walmart parking lot.

The Kennewick Police Department shared the video clip to Facebook. Officers say it shows the subject of a welfare check; he was possibly on drugs and woke up to officers surrounding his car. He put the car in gear and smashed his way out of a parking space surrounded by other cars, including police patrol vehicles.

KPD says it started around 1:43 p.m. at 2720 S Quillan Street. Someone called to report “a male and female inside of a vehicle in the parking lot who appeared to be passed out with suspected narcotics in their laps” and possibly a child in their car’s back seat.

There was no child inside — and it’s a good thing, too, because of who was behind the wheel:

Officers observed the occupants “nodding off”, which is consistent with using narcotics.

Not only that, but when the driver saw officers knocking on the window and commanding that he turn off the car (which had stolen license plates), he made a series of additional bad decisions. From KPD:

The driver reversed the car quickly then suddenly put the vehicle in drive and accelerated. The suspect vehicle struck several parked civilian vehicles. The driver attempted to drive between two parked cars however, he was unsuccessful. Patrol officers had to quickly move out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle. The driver then reversed again, striking one of the patrol vehicles, going forward once more and striking civilian vehicles, and then reversed and struck a second patrol vehicle.

Police say the driver got away “after striking six vehicles and endangering the lives of multiple citizens.”

There were multiple employees, pedestrians, and individuals exiting their vehicles with children in close proximity to the reckless stolen vehicle. While officers were trying to give commands to the driver to stop and advised him he was under arrest, they were also giving commands to bystanders to clear out of the way.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, according to police.

Be on the lookout for a black 2008 Chevy HHR with Washington license plate BYA9314 — which now has damage to the front and rear.

If you’ve seen the car, know where it is, or have video of this wild scene, contact the Kennewick Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.; reference case #KPD 21-41652. You can also leave an anonymous tip online at www.kpdtips.com.

