WATCH: FBI, DOJ address Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riots at noon

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) and United States Department of Justice (DOJ) are set to address the nation at 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EST) on Tuesday.

FBI and DOJ officials are set to speak about the fallout of the violent riots that left multiple people, including law enforcement officials, dead at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. last week.

On top of that, protests have broken out nationwide with the FBI announcing the possible threat of politically-charged protests at state capital buildings nationwide in the coming weeks.

Just yesterday, protestors gathered outside of the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia during a legislative session. These protests didn’t get nearly as rowdy as those that transpired in the nation’s capital last week.

However, trespassers did break through the gates of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mansion shortly following the riots in Washington D.C. The Governor and his family were elsewhere and no one’s safety was truly in danger, but people throughout the country are clearly riled up.

