OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to address the press at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He’s expected to address the 2021 legislative session in addition to Washington state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the release, Gov. Inslee will be joined by the Washington state Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair Shah, to provide more information regarding the state’s handling of the pandemic. Expect them to discuss the ongoing coronavirus vaccination efforts during the conference.

Gov. Inslee and Dr. Shah will also be joined by the assistant secretary of health, Michele Roberts, and the governor’s executive director of external affairs, Nick Streuli.

Earlier today, the Governor released a statement in response to the Biden Administration’s decision to approve federal funding to aid those impacted by the September 2020 wildfires. These disasters rampaged across the West Coast, directly impacting counties throughout Eastern and Central Washington.

Access to the press conference is limited due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Therefore, the Governor and his team will broadcast the conference remotely. Press will ask questions at the conclusion of this event including reporters from across the state.

