OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will hold another one of his press conferences addressing the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. This press conference is particularly noteworthy considering today, March 11, marks the one-year of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the COVID-19 crisis a pandemic.

The Governor will likely provide updates on the state’s widespread vaccination efforts including the efforts of a local team in Benton County. In operating the mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds, the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team has administered more than 30,000 vaccinations to date. The state is increasing the number of mass vaccination sites including a vaccination hub at Lumen Stadium — Home of the Seattle Seahawks.

Use the stream above to watch Governor Inslee’s press conference live at 2:30 p.m. PST.

The Governor is being joined by Washington state’s deputy secretary for COVID response, Lacy Fehrenbach, who will provide statistics and context regarding the Governor’s speech. They’ll also be joined by the Governor’s Office’s executive director of external affairs, Nick Streuli.

There’s no word on whether or not the Governor will discuss the next phases of re-opening. Currently, all eight regions throughout Washington state are paused in Phase 2 of re-opening, which allows for limited indoor dining. As COVID-19 vaccination efforts increase and case counts continue to fall, the Governor is expected to reveal the state’s plan for re-opening in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the Governor may discuss the state’s next steps in its vaccination efforts. Last week, Governor Inslee and other DOH officials revealed a timeline for vaccination efforts that included the next phases of Washingtonians eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. As supply catches up with demand, the state may be able to move forward into its next phase of vaccinations over the course of the next few weeks.

