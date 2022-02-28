MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A frenzied car chase landed in the arrest of a 33-year-old Mattawa man who is accused of threatening construction workers with a handgun, firing wildly into the air and leading Grant County deputies on a chase that concluded with him being pinned by a K9.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby F. Tahmalwash is accused of pointing a handgun at two construction workers at Priest Rapids Dam around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 26. Authorities say that he drove away to cross the dam.

That’s when deputies saw the suspect firing his gun erratically without direction, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to deploy the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team (TRT).

Once the TRT made contact with the man, they attempted to reason with him. Authorities say that he refused to cooperate and tried to cross the dam once more, colliding with an armored truck that was deployed to stop him.

Drone footage from Saturday's incident at Priest Rapids Dam. Tactical Response Team and @ChewbaccaK9 captured the suspect. pic.twitter.com/P0OCjQ8oFX — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) February 28, 2022

Drone footage in the tweet embedded above shows the suspect exiting his car and ignoring directions from Moses Lake’s TRT. The Mattawa man was then chased and subdued by K9 Chewbacca, which led members of the Tactical Response Team to bring him into custody.

EMTs from Grant County Fire District No. 8 treated the suspect at the scene before he was transported to Columbia Basin Hospital for wounds that occurred from the K9’s pounce.

Tahmalwash was booked into the Grant County Jail on an investigative hold for two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm. Subsequent charges may be added at the conclusion of this investigation.

The handgun and escape vehicle were each seized by members of the TRT as part of the investigation, and authorities say Tahmalwash did not give any insight into his behavior.

Grant County officials listed the following agencies as having played a part in this response: Grant PUD, Moses Lake Police Department (TRT), Royal City Police Department, MACC 911, Mattawa Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Fire District No. 8 and the Yakima Tribal Police.

