WATCH: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by CBC Jazz Ensemble

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

PASCO, Wash. — Here’s a locally-produced, jazzy little number to put you in the holiday spirit.

The Columbia Basin College Jazz Ensemble sent in their version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The song was recorded in a “COVID-safe” process at Rainmaker Studios in Pasco, with one musician recording at a time, mimicking a professional studio recording process, CBC Communications & External Relations Assistant VP Jay Frank tells KAPP-KVEW.

“Thank you to CBC Music Instructor, Collin Wilson, Rainmaker Studios and all of the talented student musicians who worked hard to spread some holiday cheer,” the college posted to Facebook.

Happy Holidays! Enjoy!