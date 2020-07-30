WATCH HERE: Gov. Inslee COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the Washington’s COVID-19 response.

A number of COVID-19 restrictions just went into effect today affecting restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries and entertainment venues. For example, indoor dining at restaurants will be limited to members of the same household, indoor service at bars, wineries, and breweries is banned, and alcohol service must end at 10 p.m.

The governor is expected to talk about the recent rollbacks. You can watch the news conference live on TV on KAPP-KVEW and also here.