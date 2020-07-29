WATCH HERE: Kennewick schools reopening update
School board meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; Zoom credentials below
The Kennewick School District is meeting Wednesday evening to give parents and teachers an update on fall reopening planning.
The public is able to watch and their voices will be heard through the results of a fall-reopening survey, set to be shared and discussed.
- Watch the 5:30 Kennewick school board meeting via ZOOM (Webinar ID: 864 0752 8521, Password: 3ZRH74)
The district has been mulling over options including online-only, online + in-class mix, and reopening classrooms to students and teachers.
Kennewick SD could decide on a fall reopening plan during Wednesday evening’s meeting. On Tuesday, Richland SD decided on virtual learning for fall, Pasco Schools decided not to decide yet, and the health district said no schools should reopen for fall.
KSD’s school-board meeting information is available here: Kennewick School Board Meeting Agenda for July 29,2020
Related content:
-
-
-
BFHD says Tri-Cities area schools should stay closed in fall
- Watch Richland SD, Pasco Schools, WSU Tri-Cities reopening meetings
COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.