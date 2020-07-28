WATCH HERE: Tri-Cities schools address fall reopening

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

It’s a big day for many of the local school leaders in charge of your child or young adult’s fall future.

Pasco Schools staff is sharing details of potential reopening plans with the board of directors after many meetings and parent surveys. Superintendent Michelle Whitney and staff will be sharing the details of Pasco School District’s plans for starting the 2020-21 school year with the District’s Board of Directors during the board’s virtual study session. The PSD study session will be livestreamed here from 4 to 6 p.m.:

The district’s board meeting will begin after the study session, at 6:30 p.m.

Richland School District is presenting reopening plan options to the board. Leaders have divided options into six potential plans — from completely normal to a hybrid model to fully online. Under state rules, the board has to finalize a plan two weeks before school starts on August 17. The board may vote at its next meeting August 11 or schedule a special meeting. You can watch Tuesday night’s RSD meeting here at 6:30 p.m.

Kennewick School District will discuss reopening plans Wednesday.

WSU Tri-Cities will hold a town hall to talk about plans specific to its campus. The chancellor announced recently that campus will be mostly virtual. The town hall is at 4 p.m. and you can watch it here:

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments