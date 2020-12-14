Watch live: Gov. Inslee announces “equity proposals”
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is holding a news conference Monday afternoon, announcing his equity package as part of his 2021-2023 budget proposal.
“I’m rolling out my equity proposals for the upcoming legislative session at 3:00 PM today,” the governor tweeted.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, Representative Melanie Morgan and Representative Mia Gregerson will join Gov. Inslee at the news conference.
Gov. Inslee spoke earlier this year about making racial equity a top priority in the next legislative session.
JUNE: Inslee calls for legislative action in WA following George Floyd’s death
“I know that we have to rethink policing and public safety in Washington state,” Inslee said.
Inslee said a number of options will be considered, including a new process to independently investigate and prosecute officer-involved killings, rethinking use of force by police, including chokeholds, and creating legally-binding and enforceable obligation that officers report misconduct by fellow officers.
“Now, we know that much more is needed,” he said, adding that fixing police misconduct alone won’t solve the underlying problems of systemic racism.
Inslee convened a group of black leaders and representatives of other marginalized communities as well as law enforcement representatives to develop proposals to submit to the state Legislature. Task force members include:
- Emma Catague, Community Police Commission, and Filipino Community Center, Seattle
- Jordan Chaney, owner, Poet Jordan, Benton and Franklin Counties
- Livio De La Cruz, board member, Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County
- Chris Jordan, Fab-5, Tacoma
- Monisha Harrell, chair, Equal Rights Washington, Seattle
- Jay Hollingsworth, John T. Williams Organizing Committee, Seattle
- Sanetta Hunter, community advocate, Federal Way
- Katrina Johnson, Charleena Lyles’ cousin and family spokesperson; Families Are The Frontline, Seattle
- Reverend Walter J. Kendricks, Morning Star Baptist Church; commissioner, Washington State Commission on African American Affairs, Spokane
- Teri Rogers Kemp, attorney, Seattle
- Ben Krauss, PhD., principal, Adaptive Training Solutions, Spokane
- Darrell Lowe, chief, Redmond Police Department
- Nina Martinez, board chair, Latino Civic Alliance, King County
- Brian Moreno, commissioner, Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Pasco
- Kimberly Mosolf, Disability Rights Washington, Seattle
- Tyus Reed, Spanaway
- Tim Reynon, Puyallup Tribal Council Member
- Eric Richey, Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney
- Puao Savusa, City of Seattle Office of Police Accountability
- James Schrimpsher, chief, Algona Police Department; Vice President of Washington State Fraternal Order of Police
- Andre Taylor, founder/executive director, Not This Time, Seattle
- Teresa Taylor, executive director, Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs
- Spike Unruh, president, Washington State Patrol Troopers Association
- Waldo Waldron-Ramsey, NAACP, Seattle