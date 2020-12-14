Watch live: Gov. Inslee announces “equity proposals”

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is holding a news conference Monday afternoon, announcing his equity package as part of his 2021-2023 budget proposal.

“I’m rolling out my equity proposals for the upcoming legislative session at 3:00 PM today,” the governor tweeted.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, Representative Melanie Morgan and Representative Mia Gregerson will join Gov. Inslee at the news conference.

Gov. Inslee spoke earlier this year about making racial equity a top priority in the next legislative session.

“I know that we have to rethink policing and public safety in Washington state,” Inslee said.

Inslee said a number of options will be considered, including a new process to independently investigate and prosecute officer-involved killings, rethinking use of force by police, including chokeholds, and creating legally-binding and enforceable obligation that officers report misconduct by fellow officers.

“Now, we know that much more is needed,” he said, adding that fixing police misconduct alone won’t solve the underlying problems of systemic racism.

Inslee convened a group of black leaders and representatives of other marginalized communities as well as law enforcement representatives to develop proposals to submit to the state Legislature. Task force members include: