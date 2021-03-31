WATCH LIVE: Governor Inslee addresses vaccinations, state of COVID-19 in Washington

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Once again, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will address the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the nation recovers in the waning stages of the COVID-19 crisis, state leaders refuse to give up or lose their momentum in inoculating citizens.

At 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, Gov. Inslee will make his remarks alongside a panel of public health figures. Representing the Washington Department of Health (DOH), Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah and Assistant Secretary Michelle Roberts will join the call. They’ll likely share more specific metrics regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and recovery in the state. The Governor’s executive director of external affairs, Nick Streuli will also be present during the conference.

You can watch the live stream on KAPP-KVEW/KAPP-KVEW+ or here on YakTriNews.com below:

RELATED: Eligible for the vaccine? Health officials say make an appointment ASAP

Yesterday, the DOH announced over 100 “breakthrough cases” of COVID-19. Vaccinations are proven to be 95% effective in preventing coronavirus symptoms in inoculated individuals. However, the vaccine isn’t foolproof — It’s still possible to contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. The state is investigating these “breakthrough cases,” and Dr. Shah assured the community that this is a normal occurrence.

As of March 31, millions of Washingtonians have become eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 through Phase 1B-4 of the state’s advisory. As of yesterday evening, appointments were still available at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site through the rest of the week.

Mass vaccination sites have been particularly effective in Southeastern Washington. A federally-funded mass vaccination site is operating in Yakima to ensure citizens of all backgrounds are able to gain access to vaccines. The Benton County Fairgrounds is home to one of the state’s most proficient mass vaccination sites to date. Managed by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the Benton County site is on pace to surpass 50,000 completed vaccinations this week.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: Washington DOH announces positive COVID-19 results from vaccinated individuals

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.