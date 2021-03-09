WATCH: Governor Inslee visits Tri-Cities elementary school

Governor Jay Inslee visits Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is in town visiting the Tri-Cities for the first time in 2021. Mostly relegated to Olympia, Gov. Inslee has recently been touring the state to visit schools to encourage the next steps toward a return to normalcy in the fallout of the pandemic.

Today, the Governor will visit the students and teachers at Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco. In doing so, he’ll learn about the strategies that local faculty and school staff have implemented to ensure a safer school community. At the conclusion of his time in classrooms, the Governor will speak to the media in a press conference to address his visit to the Tri-Cities and his experience at the school today.

You can watch Governor Inslee’s press address on Tuesday morning beginning at 11:45 a.m. on KAPP-KVEW or here on our site, YakTriNews.com.

Due to scheduling restraints, the Governor will not visit the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site on Tuesday. Originally, he was expected to tour the site, which is the most successful of the state’s four mass vaccination operations to date.

By now, more than 27,000 people have been vaccinated at the site with shots being administered five days per week from roughly 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The efforts of the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team shouldn’t go understated — These public servants are working diligently to ensure the Tri-Cities community is safe and protected from the virus that’s changed our world over the course of a year.

Gov. Inslee is likely to address local vaccination efforts during his press conference this afternoon.

