WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee addresses state response to COVID-19 on Feb. 25, 2021
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is set to be joined by Washington state’s epidemiologist for communicable diseases during a press conference at 3:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, February 25. They’re expected to discuss Washington’s efforts in curbing the pandemic, vaccination efforts ramping up statewide and new metrics on the state’s COVID-19 situation.
The epidemiologist, Scott Lindquist, isn’t Gov. Inslee’s only guest. He’ll also be joined by his staff’s executive director of external affairs, Nick Streuli.
Today’s Local Coronavirus Update: Hospitalizations level out & Healthy Washington stats
Members of the press from throughout Washington state and some national reporters are expected to tune in and ask questions about the Governor’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
Vaccination efforts are ramping up all throughout the state. Just last week, Inslee and Washington’s politicians approved the disbursement of nearly $2 million for the state’s efforts in getting children back in schools, providing vaccinations to the public and rental assistance for those most deeply impacted by the pandemic.
