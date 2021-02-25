WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee addresses state response to COVID-19 on Feb. 25, 2021

(Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool) Inslee speaks with administrators and teachers in a question and answer session after visiting two classrooms at Firgrove Elementary School in Puyallup, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Students are back in school and all teachers and students are wearing masks.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is set to be joined by Washington state’s epidemiologist for communicable diseases during a press conference at 3:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, February 25. They’re expected to discuss Washington’s efforts in curbing the pandemic, vaccination efforts ramping up statewide and new metrics on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

The epidemiologist, Scott Lindquist, isn’t Gov. Inslee’s only guest. He’ll also be joined by his staff’s executive director of external affairs, Nick Streuli.

Today’s Local Coronavirus Update: Hospitalizations level out & Healthy Washington stats

Members of the press from throughout Washington state and some national reporters are expected to tune in and ask questions about the Governor’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Vaccination efforts are ramping up all throughout the state. Just last week, Inslee and Washington’s politicians approved the disbursement of nearly $2 million for the state’s efforts in getting children back in schools, providing vaccinations to the public and rental assistance for those most deeply impacted by the pandemic.

