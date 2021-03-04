WATCH: Gov. Inslee addresses state response to COVID-19 after hitting 5K deaths

Image Credit: The Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — One day after hitting the grim milestone of 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee will be joined by a panel of specialists to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic. That includes a handful of leaders from the Washington Department of Health (DOH).

Dr. Umair Shah, Health Secretary, DOH

Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary for COVID Response, DOH

Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary, DOH

Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs, Office of the Governor

Recently, Governor Inslee aligned with President Joe Biden’s directive to vaccinate teachers and school faculty as students return for in-person learning nationwide. Washington immediately moved qualifying individuals into Phase 1B-1 of the DOH’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines.

Washington is officially in Phase 2 of re-opening based on positive growth in coronavirus metrics statewide. The South Central, including Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Columbia Counties, was the last region to move into Phase 2 after reporting era at Providence Medical Center in Walla Walla disrupted their metrics.

After it was announced that the state reached 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19, Governor Inslee issued the following statement:

“As we recognize the loss of 5,000 Washingtonians to COVID-19, let us both mourn for the families who have lost loved ones and be thankful for the Washingtonians who have pitched in to prevent further passing. Each of these 5,000 lives were more than a number to us. Each represents the loss of a unique individual who has left an empty chair in the lives of family, friends, and community. “At the same time, it is fitting and proper to be thankful for the efforts of our citizens to fight COVID-19. Our residents have kept each other safe. If we had suffered the same death rate as other states, such as South Dakota, we would be mourning an 11,000 additional Washingtonians right now. Washingtonians do right by each other. We will continue to do all we can to help reduce infections, hospitalizations and deaths, so that more Washingtonians can emerge from this pandemic to enjoy healthy lives.”

