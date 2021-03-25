WATCH LIVE: Inslee provides update on schools, COVID-19 response

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Gov. Jay Inslee, Twitter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Governor Jay Inslee is set to address the media during a press conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 3:15 p.m. You can watch his press conference live on KAPP-KVEW+ or here on YakTriNews.com. During the press conference, Governor Inslee will be joined by the Washington Department of Health’s deputy secretary for COVID-19 response, Lacy Fehrenbach.

It’s expected that the Governor will address Washington’s education system and how it correlates to coronavirus response. Furthermore, he’ll address updated COVID-19 metrics for the state. Earlier today. Washington’s Health Secretary, Dr. Umair Shah, confirmed that the state plans to follow President Joe Biden’s directive to make all American adults age 16+ eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS RE-OPENING:

There’s no confirmation about the specifics of what the Governor will address besides general information about coronavirus and schools.

Recently, the Tri-Cities’ three school boards (Kennewick, Pasco and Richland) each affirmed a plan to return students for in-person learning beginning in mid-April. This is contingent on state leaders updating guidance to include the CDC’s updated recommendation of three-feet of distance inside classrooms. If Washington leaders follow guidance from the CDC, schools throughout Washington, including the Tri-Cities, will likely re-open for full-time, in-person learning in April.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Washington Secretary of Health — “Everyone 16+ will be eligible for the Vaccine by May 1”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.