President Joe Biden addresses the nation one year after pandemic declaration

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

Andrew Harnik President Joe Biden speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to address the nation during primetime for the first time since his term began.

You can watch the video stream below. Don’t forget to tune into KAPP-KVEW local news at 5, 6 and 6:30 p.m. on weeknights to stay up to date with local and national news.

RELATED: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden tours Naval Air Station Whidbey Island

The President pronounced that all American adults will be eligible for vaccination by May 1. President Biden wants to outpace the rest of the world in COVID-19 vaccinations. He says that new tools will make it easier for citizens throughout the nation to find out how to achieve an appointment for a vaccination. Beyond this, the President looks forward to celebrating Independence Day as a nation with vaccination efforts ramping up.

“It’s never a good bet to bet against the American people,” President Biden said.

President Biden also noted that the U.S. COVID-19 death toll is greater than than the death tolls of World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined.

POLL: Do you support the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill?

PREVIOUS: Biden to sign $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package into law Thursday

As the nation fights back against the coronavirus pandemic, President Biden reflects on what’s been an extremely difficult year for the United States of America and the world as a whole. Today, the President commemorates all of the lives lost over the course of the last year.

One year ago on March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) formally declared the COVID-19 crisis is a pandemic.

Earlier today, President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Effectively, Americans are going to receive another round of stimulus checks to supplement the dramatic changes to our lives.

Nationwide, vaccination efforts continue to push forward. State and federal officials are doing everything within their power to accelerate the process. Earlier today, it was announced that Washington state will introduce a new wave of eligibility that includes workers in the agricultural industry in addition to pregnant women, people who are at-risk from disabilities, grocery store workers, public transportation staff and others.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds hit 30,000 vaccination milestone

RELATED: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

RELATED: Washington named the best state in U.S. for second year in a row

RELATED: Newhouse joins Republicans in requesting hearings on border crisis

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.