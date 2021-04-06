WATCH LIVE: Second Gentleman visits Yakima vaccination site, agricultural community

Doug Emhoff, husband to Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, meets with local leaders in Yakima today.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Jacquelyn Martin Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff speaks at Maria Empanada, Tuesday March 16, 2021, in Denver.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The country’s first-ever Second Gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff is in Yakima today to visit with local leaders. He is expected to visit a handful of crucial local landmarks including the FEMA mass vaccination site located at State Fair Park on Tuesday morning. Scroll just a bit further down the page for our live coverage!

To begin, the Second Gentleman will meet with leaders from the Yakama Nation Tribal Council. Emhoff will hear their firsthand accounts of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the native community. The Second Gentleman is expected to express the Biden/Harris administration’s plans to aid Native American communities in need through the American Rescue Plan and American Jobs Plan.

.@SecondGentleman is meeting with Yakama Nation Tribal Council members to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and how the American Rescue and American Jobs plans help Native American communities across the country. pic.twitter.com/NmzNxgH5YE — Emily Goodell (@GoodellEmily) April 6, 2021

Later in the day, he’ll head to the FEMA mass vaccination site to meet with the team there as well as leaders from the agricultural community in the region. Yakima is pushing to help the region’s agricultural leaders to discuss how the pandemic has impacted the agriculture business in this region. It’s here that Gov. Jay Inslee and

You can watch live coverage of the Second Gentleman’s Yakima visit here on YakTriNews.com. A feed of our broadcast will be provided below:



Being that Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman to hold her current position, that makes Emhoff the first “Second Gentleman” of the United States. A noteworthy entertainment lawyer for over 30 years, Emhoff and Harris were married in 2014.

Emhoff is in the Pacific Northwest visiting COVID-19 vaccination sites, spreading awareness about the vaccine and gathering information to bring back to his wife. On Monday, Emhoff spent the day in Oregon, where he met with Gov. Kate Brown.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell and Dru Miller are live on location in Yakima to cover the SGOTUS’ visit.

LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: ‘The worst case imaginable’: Kennewick man pleads for help finding missing dog

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.