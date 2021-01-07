Protesters breach WA Governor’s Mansion grounds to bang on Inslee’s door

UPDATE 4:40 p.m. — Governor Inslee was never in danger and protestors left quickly after some of them breached the perimeter fence Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia.

Washington State Patrol Sergeant Darren Wright told reporters that to his knowledge, as of 4:15 p.m., no arrests had been made. He said any updates would be posted here.

Supporters of President Trump broke through the fence and stormed the grounds, banging on Gov. Inslee’s door.

“We’ll have to evaluate, as I said, the situation, how it occurred, and how we can do better in the future,” Sgt. Wright said.

“There will be investigations on what happened and we’ll look into what’s appropriate. If there are charges, we’ll forward those to the prosecutor’s office for determination.”

Pacific Northwest capitol protests came the same day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to count Electoral College votes. As of Wednesday afternoon, one woman was shot and killed in the D.C. riot.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is holding a news conference regarding protestors breaking through gates at the Governor’s Mansion.

Troopers are speaking in front of the old General Administration Building on the Capitol Campus.

WSP earlier reported that the governor and his family were in a safe location.

