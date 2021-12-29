WATCH: Massive tree topples onto ODOT incident responder on highway

by Dylan Carter

HERMISTON, Ore. — Let’s say you’re cruising along the highway when a massive tree begins to fall on your vehicle. Wouldn’t that be terrifying? Well, that was the case for one employee of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Watch the video below as a massive tree falls don’t the roadway, right into the windshield of an ODOT incident responder:

Say you’re driving and when a large tree begins to fall…you catch it all on your #dashcam. 😮 That’s what happened yesterday to one of our incident responders. #Thankful one was hurt! @ORStatePolice and a logging crew helped this not become an hours-long traffic incident. pic.twitter.com/wSuZrdXhAv — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 28, 2021

As the social media post shows, the driver was not injured and thankfully, this incident didn’t lead to a collision on the roadway.

Thanks to a quick response from ODOT’s logging crew, this incident did not end up causing any major delays for commuters.

