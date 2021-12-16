KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Miss America Organization (MAO) is celebrating its 100th Anniversary Thursday night, December 16, 2021, with the final competition starting at 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. PST).

Ahead of the competition Miss Washington 2021, Maddie Louder sent us an exclusive message from Connecticut as she prepares to compete for the title of Miss America.

In 100 years, the Miss America scholarship organization has changed significantly. The pageant started in 1921 as a swimsuit-focused pageant named the “Atlantic City’s Inter-City Beauty Contest” in Atlantic City, NJ, according to the MAO. The competition was created to keep tourists in the city past the Labor Day weekend.

Fast forward 100 years and the Miss America Organization is now one of the largest scholarship providers for young women in the world, according to the Miss America website. Organization officials said, the program’s mission is to “prepare great women for the world and prepare the world for great women.”

You can watch Miss Washington 2021, Maddie Louder, along with other accomplished young women from across the country, compete for the title of Miss America tonight, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. PST) on the streaming service Peacock TV App.

Learn more about Miss Washington 2021, Maddie Louder:

Fun Facts you may not know about Miss America:

The Miss America crown is different from other pageant tiaras as it has four distinct points. The four points of the crown represent service, style, scholarship, and success.

It wasn’t until 1922 that the pageant was named Miss America, and the first titleholder crowned the “Golden Mermaid” in 1921 was 16-year-old Margaret Gorman. (MAO)

The Miss America Organization said the reigning Miss America could log around 20,000 miles a month and change locations every eight to 24 hours.

During her year of service, Miss America’s essential role is public speaking and sharing her Social Impact Initiative (SII), which used to be called a platform, which highlights an important cause.

According to the Miss America Organization, the first pageant was broadcast in 1954 and broke viewing records as 27 million Americans watched the crowning ceremony.

