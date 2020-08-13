WATCH: Pasco K-12 online learning program town hall
Pasco School District on Thursday is holding a virtual town hall meeting focused on iPAL, the Internet Pasco Academy of Learning program.
Families can watch the Zoom meeting set for 6-7:30 p.m. to learn about the program and the district’s other online offerings for the 2020-2021 school year.
WATCH: iPAL TOWN HALL AT 6 P.M.
For Spanish dial: (253) 215-8782. Meeting ID 842 3818 1243 Password 676875
Pasco SD says iPAL program administrator Deb Thurston will lead the meeting; iPAL teachers will help answer any questions from parents and community members.
- RELATED: Pasco School District holding virtual town halls this week to discuss plans for fall semester
- RELATED: Most Pasco School District students will start classes online this fall
More from the school district:
iPAL Office Hours
Join via Zoom or call in and ask questions about iPAL
Wednesday, August 12
12-3 p.m.
Friday, August 14
9 a.m.-noon
Join office hours
Or by phone: (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 835 8811 7790
Passcode: 968139
Spanish translation is available.