WATCH: Pasco K-12 online learning program town hall

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Pasco School District on Thursday is holding a virtual town hall meeting focused on iPAL, the Internet Pasco Academy of Learning program.

Families can watch the Zoom meeting set for 6-7:30 p.m. to learn about the program and the district’s other online offerings for the 2020-2021 school year.

For Spanish dial: (253) 215-8782. Meeting ID 842 3818 1243 Password 676875

Pasco SD says iPAL program administrator Deb Thurston will lead the meeting; iPAL teachers will help answer any questions from parents and community members.

More from the school district:

iPAL Office Hours

Join via Zoom or call in and ask questions about iPAL

Wednesday, August 12

12-3 p.m.

Friday, August 14

9 a.m.-noon

Join office hours

Or by phone: (253) 215-8782

Meeting ID: 835 8811 7790

Passcode: 968139

Spanish translation is available.

Comments

comments