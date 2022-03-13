WATCH: Pasco Police looking for driver who rammed patrol car

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police Department (PPD) is currently looking for a driver who rammed their patrol car Thursday evening.

In a Facebook post, PPD released the dash cam footage of Officer Leininger and K9 partner Zador attempting to pull over a car near 20th Avenue and Court Street in Pasco.

The car pulls into a parking lot, where PPD pulls up behind the car. While Officer Leininger is getting out of his patrol car, the vehicle backs up, ramming the patrol car.

Immediately after, the car jumps a curb, nearly hitting a pedestrian in the process.

PPD says this incident went from a minor traffic violation to a felony charge in seconds.

Officials are currently searching for the car in the video. According to PPD, the registered address and owner for the car is not current, and they believe a woman was driving the car at the time.

Anyone who sees a black Hyundai Santa Fe with license plate number ASY0993 is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333. Reference Pasco case number 22-07298.

