WATCH: President Biden makes State of the Union address in wake of Ukraine invasion

by Dylan Carter

WASHINGTON — Days after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine to the dismay of people across the globe, Joe Biden will make his first State of the Union address as President of the United States of America.

The State of the Union will be held in front of the U.S. Congress and is expected to tackle a variety of pressing subjects including the United States’ response to Russia’s military operation and historic inflation ravaging the country.

Not only will the address be broadcasted across the country, but world leaders will look at President Biden’s speech to gauge the country’s goals for the immediate future and intentions in regards to the conflict in Ukraine.

According to a recent ABC News report, Americans are widely unhappy with how President Biden has handled the economy since taking office last January. Their metrics show that Biden’s job approval has reached an all-time low of 37% as citizens of the U.S. combat skyrocketing prices for even the most basic of goods.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that President Biden’s speech has changed since the Ukraine conflict came to fruition last week, but that he will “absolutely” address concerns over inflation.

“He’s going to make clear that one of the best ways to lower costs over the long run is to is to increase the productive capacity of our economy, to make more things in America, with more American workers contributing and earning a good living,” Psaki said.

