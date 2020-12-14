Watch President-Elect Joe Biden address the nation at 4:30 p.m. PST

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

President-elect Joe Biden announces his choice for several positions in his administration during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh).

At 4:30 p.m. PST, President-Elect Joe Biden will address the nation for about 15-20 minutes live on KAPP-KVEW. This comes as the Electoral College makes his victory over United States President Donald J. Trump official.



Biden’s transition team provided a few segments of the President-Elect’s remarks that reflect on the “flame of democracy” and this country’s willpower in devastating times.

“Nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame,” Biden will say.

Biden will also comment on the state of the country and the many challenges ahead of him.

RELATED: Supreme Court rejects Texas’ and Trump’s bid to overturn election

“As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did. There is urgent work in front of all of us. Getting the pandemic under control to getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today — and then building our economy back better than ever.”

The President-elect is expected to outline his expectations for the early stages of his Presidency.

“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy. The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves. In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them.

Tune into KAPP-KVEW at 4:30 p.m. PST as George Stephanopoulos anchors and hosts this special live report.

RELATED: Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

It’s official – Washington’s 12 electoral votes have been cast for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Me63LNM3bT — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 14, 2020

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman presided over the state’s electoral college today as 12 ballots were cast for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris. The tandem won the popular vote in the nation’s General Election on Nov. 3.

The event, which was closed to the public, was held at the Legislative building in Olympia earlier today. Washington has 10 U.S. Representatives and two U.S. Senators, bringing the total to 12 electoral college votes. 57.97 percent of Washingtonians voted for Biden and Harris versus 38.77 percent of votes for President Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence.

Votes from all 50 states and Washington D.C. will officially be counted by the President of the Senate on Jan. 6, 2021.

RELATED: Secretary of State Kim Wyman wins 3rd term in Washington