PASCO, Wash. — As the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) moves onto the next steps of its examination of a fatal officer-involved shooting this past weekend, they released this video clip of a person of interest.

Authorities haven’t been able to confirm the identity of the man seen walking past a patrol vehicle above. It’s a male with long, dark, flowing hair and sunglasses in his hand.

PREVIOUS: SIU identifies late homicide suspect & Pasco police officers who shot him

He wore a red, white, and blue striped FILA shirt and dark pants as he walked past police vehicles in the middle of the road. At this point, it’s unclear whether he is a potential witness, or has knowledge about what occurred.

On Sunday, March 13, officers responded to reports of a physical altercation near 6th Ave and W Lewis St. When they arrived, Pasco police officers came into contact with a male suspect who appeared to have stabbed another man to death.

RELATED: Man shot by Pasco officer dies at hospital after allegedly stabbing victim, charging at cops

Authorities say that the man tried to attack the responding officers, who then shot him. The homicide suspect, since identified as Pasco resident Gabriel Artz, was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where he died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with further information about this case is urged to reach out to the authorities immediately.

Three contacts were listed by the SIU:

Sergeant Damon Jansen (djansen@ci.richland.wa.us, 509-942-7353)

Sergeant Carlos Trevino (carlos.trevino@co.benton.wa.us 509-735-6555)

Sergeant Marcus Connor (mconner@co.franklin.wa.us, 509-545-3501).

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

ORIGINAL STORY: Pasco Police give update on officer-involved shooting