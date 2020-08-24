Watch the Republican National Convention here Aug. 24-27

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

The Republican National Convention is underway this week with a four-night event Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27.

The party started a little early on Monday when the Republicans formally renominated President Donald Trump.

Watch the RNC in the video player below or via our KAPP-KVEW news apps 4-8 p.m.; KAPP-KVEW TV coverage is set for 7-8 p.m.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said viewers can plan on hearing the president speak again “at various parts through each of the nights” at the convention.

Here is a list of speakers (via CNN):

Monday

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign advisory board member Natalie Harp, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Maryland 7th District Republican nominee Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters, Pennsylvania 17th District Republican candidate Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack — the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tanya Weinreis.

Tuesday

First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza — whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant in a head-on car collision, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, national security adviser to the vice president Keith Kellogg, former NFL player Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, North Carolina 11th District Republican nominee Madison Cawthorn, Scott Dane, civil rights activist Clarence Henderson, Ryan Holets, National Association of Police Organizations president Michael McHale, Utah 4th District Republican candidate Burgess Owens and Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump.

Thursday

President Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, deputy assistant to the president Ja’Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Evangelist preacher Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson — a former federal criminal whose life sentence was commuted by Trump, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller — the parents of Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped and reportedly raped by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and UFC president Dana White.

